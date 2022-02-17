UP Assembly election: 'Pravasi' women workers from different states pitching for BJP candidates in door-to-door campaign

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): As the first two phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election witnessed an increased percentage of women voters turning up to exercise their rights on the polling day, political parties are making all efforts to reach out to them and convince them to vote for their respective party.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) keeping the women in mind have launched 'kamal kitty club' on the lines of kitty party. Here the BJP women workers from other states have also been fielded for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. These women are going door-to-door meeting women and speaking with them.

Women party workers from Rajasthan, Haryana, Bhopal, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh arrived in Lucknow on February 10. They will continue the campaign till 15 days from their arrival.

Every pravasi worker is campaigning for the candidate in five assembly seats here in Lucknow.

"Whenever we go and meet women they say that they are satisfied with the way the women are being treated here with respect since BJP formed the government here. Moreover, they are happy with the schemes initiated and implemented for them," said Sita Negi, Nagar Adhyask, BJP Mahila Morcha of Lucknow.

BJP is also paying attention to who will go where for example women worker from Gujarat is going to Gujarati-dominated areas.

Richa Vasisht from the Haryana women's wing of BJP told, "My duty is in 172 Uttar Vidhan sabha. Women are turning up in large numbers on polling days and that shows what the BJP government has done. Wherever we are going the women are welcoming us with warmth."

BJP's kamal kitty club work schedule will go on for 15 days. BJP candidate Anjani Srivastava is pitted against Samajwadi Party's Armaan Khan in Lucknow West assembly constituency.

Seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10, and the polling for the first two phases have been held. The third phase of UP polls will be held on February 20. (ANI)