UP Assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Karhal tomorrow, BJP candidate from the seat not yet announced

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who is contesting from the Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri will reach the Collectorate office on Monday and file his nomination papers.

Other SP candidates will also file nominations along with Akhilesh Yadav tomorrow.

Yadav will contest the assembly elections for the first time from the Karhal assembly seat.

"Akhilesh Yadav will reach the Collectorate on January 31 and file his nomination papers. Preparations are almost done to file nominations of other three SP candidates with him," Rajendra Chaudhary Samajwadi Party Spox told ANI.

Party emphasised that the people of Karhal in Mainpuri wanted to be Yadav to contest the election from here.

"There will be a one-way election in the Karhal assembly and Akhilesh Yadav will win the election with huge votes margin," Rajendra Chaudhary told ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav will walk from Saifai by road and reach the district headquarters via Karhal for nomination. On the way, there is also a possibility of a huge public gathering for his first-time nomination in the assembly election.

However, according to the rules on behalf of the party, "the process of the nomination has been said with simplicity," the Samajwadi party said.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Voting in Mainpuri will be held in the third phase of the assembly polls, although, the nomination process has started here. Samajwadi Party has a stronghold in Karhal since the year 1993 till today, only once in the year 2002, the SP had to face defeat from this seat.

BJP has not yet announced its candidate from the Karhal assembly seat.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)