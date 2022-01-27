UP Assembly polls: Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a door-to-door campaign in Dadri in support of BJP candidates.

Earlier today, Shah held a similar public outreach programme in Mathura and Vrindavan. He also offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.



Shah's public engagements are significant as elections on 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting from February 10.



The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)