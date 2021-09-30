UP Assembly polls: BJP embarks on booth-level review, management

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has embarked on booth-level review and management.

BJP's preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are in full swing. After the Prabuddh Sammelan, the party is now working towards the booth-level outreach and review.

Sources said that the party has instructed all the public representatives to review the preparations of almost all the booths in their area. It has also been directed to ensure every booth is reviewed twice.

All the public representatives have been clearly told that they should visit as many booths as possible. They have been directed to meet the booth committee there and visit the area for voters outreach.



According to BJP sources, the party has decided that a booth committee member will be given the responsibility of 100 voters. So, if there are 1,000 voters in a booth, then there must be at least 10 members in the booth committee. Every committee member will meet all the voters and inform them about the achievements of the central and state governments.

Apart from the members of the booth committee, all the public representatives have also been asked by the party to reach among people for an effective outreach programme.

Notably, BJP has made leaflets to be given to voters to tell the achievements of the government. Further, BJP workers are also setting up COVID vaccination camps to help people getting inoculated.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

