UP Assembly polls: BJP minister Upendra Tiwari 'runs' to file nomination papers

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): In a bid to meet the nomination deadline, Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari on Friday had to sprint to the office of the returning officer in the Ballia collectorate.

Tiwari, incidentally, was running short of time to meet the nomination deadline of 3 pm. The minister began running from the Ballia Collectorate office's main gate to the nomination hall to seemingly ensure that he had time on hand to submit his papers. Interestingly, the last date of filing the nomination papers is February 11 for the Phephna Assembly constituency. Tiwari is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Phephna Assembly seat in the Ballia district.



The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)





