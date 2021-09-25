UP Assembly polls: BJP to hold meeting of Panna Pramukhs from Sept 24 to 26

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to take place early next year, the BJP will be holding an important meeting of Panna Pramukhs at booth level in Uttar Pradesh from September 24 to 26 starting with Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary on Friday, said State party president Swatantra Dev Singh.

A program will be held across 1,63,000 booths of the state where party leaders and workers will pay tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Saturday.

On September 25, Saturday, a Garib Kalyan Mela will be organized in 826 blocks of Uttar Pradesh in which the grievances of the poor will be heard and resolved.

The UP BJP chief said that in the three-day meeting of Panna Pramukhs, participants will be informed about the life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, his contributions, work, his dedication to humanity. His life and struggles will also be shared with party workers.

Singh said that when a state party chief chairs booth meetings, it increases the energy and the morale of the party workers.



He further said that such meetings also give out a message to the workers how much importance the party gives them, terming the BJP a "worker-based party".

Speaking about the role of Panna Pramukhs in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Singh in a telephonic interview with ANI said, "Their job is to get voters to vote. Although the role of Panna Pramukhs was there earlier also, this time we are working closely on strengthening their role."

"We will give the information on the schemes launched by the central and state government schemes and will tell them they need to inform about these schemes at the grassroots level. What are we doing for the poor, what are we doing for the people, they need to communicate all this? When the organization is strong, the workers will be strong, only then we will be able to perform better," said Singh.

Further talking about the impact of the role of Panna Pramukhs in Uttar Pradesh, Swatantra Dev Singh said, "This is not just the matter of elections, but this will strengthen the organization. If the workers are strong, then it will bring good results. So when the booth wins, the election is won."

On September 26, after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, the booth chiefs' meeting will be held. Thereafter, the booth committee will go from door to door and meet people and will give information about the schemes of the government.

Subrata Pathak, MP from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh and General Secretary of BJP, said that a Panna Pramukh conference will be held at Mandal level in October.

"There is a Mandal of 70-80 booths of the BJP. Every meeting will be held on that Mandal in October. Also, there will be a door-to-door contact campaign from 26 to 2 October. In this the activist leaders will meet the Panna Pramukh people from door to door and will give information about the schemes of the government," he added. (ANI)

