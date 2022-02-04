UP Assembly Polls: BJP to release election manifesto on Feb 6

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): With less than two weeks to go for the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party will announce its polls manifesto on Sunday, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of the inauguration of the regional media centre of the party, set up in view of the assembly elections, Yogi said, "For the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party will issue its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra on February 6 (Sunday) on the issue of nationalism, development and good governance."

The Chief Minister also hit out at the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state and said that it had stopped the pension of the elderly while the Yogi government did not allow it to happen when his government was formed after the 2017 Assembly polls.

"The previous SP government had stopped the pension of the elderly, destitute women, and handicapped and given it to the workers of its cadre. When our government came, it was made clear that the brokers of the police stations, those who mortgage the tehsils will not be allowed to snatch the poor's food," he said.

Earlier today. accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban constituency for the state assembly elections.