UP Assembly polls: BJP will win more seats than 2017 elections, Congress Zero in development: Giriraj Singh

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Dubbing the Congress party "zero" in development, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has claimed that the BJP will win the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with more seats than the party had won during the 2017 elections.

Notably, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Singh said, "In 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP will win more seats than it won in 2017. The reason is clear, Mayawati had won in 2007 and Akhilesh Yadav in 2012. He said that he would allot 100 seats to the Muslim community. The people of the state entrusted his face as a candidate of Chief Minister but there was a rule of appeasement, hooliganism, and robbery."



The Minister said under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that there is no "respite" for the people who indulge in terrorism.

"Today, under the Yogi rule, there is no respite for the people who idolize Jinnah, Aurangzeb, or the ones who indulge in terrorism. The people of the state want development and peace which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has established in the state," he said.

Asked about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's door-to-door visit in the state and meeting the women, Singh said that the Congress is zero in development and the people believe Yogi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no matter how much the Congress General Secretary travels.

"It is a democracy and everybody has the right to do so. But they are the ones who ruled for years and worsened the situation in Uttar Pradesh. Amethi, which they considered to be their dynastic constituency, they could not open an office of a District Collector there. When Smriti Irani won the seat in the 2019 general elections, she did the work. The people who are zero in development, no matter how much they travel, people believe Yogi and Modi," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls early this year. (ANI)

