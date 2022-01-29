UP Assembly polls: CM Yogi calls SP 'Tamanchawadi' party with socialist cover, riotist ideology

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called Samajwadi Party (SP) "Tamanchawadi" and said the Akhilesh Yadav-led party runs on family politics and riotist ideology.

Taking to Twitter, Yogi Adityanath said, "Outfit 'Socialist'+ ideology 'Riotist' + dreams 'Family' = Tamanchawadi."

He further said, "The rule of law will remain in UP even after March 10. Do not worry! The candidate of the Tamanchawadi Party from Kairana is threatening people. It means the heat has not calmed down yet. After March 10, the heat will cool down. Are the perpetrators of Muzaffarnagar riots and those who opened fire on Ram Bhakts ruthlessly entitled to seek votes from people?"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that Hindus were gunned down in the Muzaffarnagar riots and more than 60 Hindus were killed while over 1,500 were jailed.

"The villages of the village were empty. This is the identity of SP. Professional criminals and mafia will try to intimidate during elections, but after March 10, these people will be seen begging for 'spare us' on the doorstep of a police station," added Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister held a 'Voter Dialogue' programme in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad.



Addressing the people, Yogi Adityanath said, "Those who were synonymous with terror in Moradabad or Sayana were hiding for five years. But as the elections came, all of them came out and started thinking that by taking the support of SP, they will fulfil their ill motives. But this is a new Uttar Pradesh where there is a rule of law. There is only one development of the SP government, which is the boundary wall of the cemetery. They could not see the issue of road, water or electricity."

"We showed the rioters their right places. Unfortunately, a goon had become an MLA here, he would cause terror. When we formed the government, we sent him to jail. Law and order situation was tattered here. Daughters were not safe. But when we formed the government, we brought in an atmosphere of safety. Was there any riot in the last 5 years?" he added.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)