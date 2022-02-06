UP Assembly polls: Congress candidate from Tarabganj Savita Pandey joins BJP

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Savita Pandey, the declared candidate of Congress from Tarabganj Assembly Constituency of Gonda district joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.



Notably, the BJP has declared their candidate, Prem Narayan Pandey, from the constituency.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7.

The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. (ANI)

