UP Assembly polls: JP Nadda holds door-to-door campaign in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday held a door-to-door campaign in Shahjahanpur in support of BJP candidates.

"Went from door to door in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh and appealed to the public to give their blessings and support to the BJP," he said in a tweet.

Earlier while addressing the "Prabhavi Matdata Samvad" at Gandhi Auditorium here, he said Zardozi work is being encouraged under the Yogi government's 'One District-One Product' scheme in Shahjahanpur.

"Today, there are five international airports in Uttar Pradesh. Metro rail construction is underway in Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad. Earlier, there was land mafia in the State, but now lakhs of houses have been constructed. Over 2 crore 'Izzat Ghar' also constructed," said the BJP President.

He further slammed Opposition parties and said that their agenda was to promote land mafia, sand mafia, and there was no law and order in the State



"Their agenda was to promote land mafia, sand mafia, no law and order in the State. But today, the mafia has surrendered in the State. Some of their (SP) election candidates are either in jail or on bail," he added.

Earlier in the day, Nadda convened a meeting of party workers in the Shahjahanpur district.

Nadda is also scheduled to participate in various other programs of the party in Bareilly later in the day.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

