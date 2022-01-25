UP Assembly Polls: Samajwadi Party fields jailed MP Azam Khan from Rampur

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party has fielded senior party leader Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in Sitapur Jail, from Rampur assembly seat.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday released a list of 159 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls which included his name from Manipur's Karhal seat.

The list included the name of Azam Khan from Rampur seat and his son Abdullah Azam Khan from Rampur Suar seat.

Khan is currently a member of Parliament from Rampur Lok Sabha.



Earlier this month, Azam Khan approached Supreme Court seeking interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan on Monday defended his father over the issue of contesting the election from jail by saying that, "It is the wishes of people of Rampur, which makes Azam Khan contest election from this seat even if he is in jail."

"We have applied for his bail, we hope that he comes out of the prison before elections. If the party has given him a ticket, he will fight the election and win it," he added.

Azam Khan began his political career by winning the 1980 assembly election on Janata Party (Secular) ticket from Rampur. He has served as a minister in both Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav governments.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

