UP Assembly Speaker meets traders affected in Kanpur market fire

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Monday visited the Kanpur city's Bansmandi area market where fire dousing operations are going on for the fourth consecutive day.

During his visit, Satish Mahana met with the affected traders and expressed his condolences to them.

Satish Mahana also mentioned that he will request the state government to provide immediate relief to the affected traders.

While talking to the media he said, "I will soon request the government to provide relief to the victimized traders as soon as possible. The administration has already sent its report to the state government. This incident is very sad".



In this regard, the UP assembly speaker also took to Twitter and mentioned that the district administration has been directed to provide proper treatment to those injured in this incident.

"Took stock of Kanpur's textile market damaged in the fire, met the affected traders and expressed condolences. The district administration has been directed to provide proper treatment to the injured and all possible cooperation to the affected. Praying to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

It has to be noted that the fire that broke out in five different buildings of the Government Complex of Readymade Garments in the Basmandi area could not be completely controlled even today for the fourth day. Hundreds of shops got engulfed in this fire incident.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of Kanpur City Lakhan Singh said, "By this evening it is expected that we will be able to control the fire and end this operation".

Earlier on Friday Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the Bansmandi in Kanpur and assured all possible help to the businessmen from the state government. (ANI)

