UP: Azam Khan's son, wife likely to lose arms license

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Rampur Police has sent a report to the District Magistrate for cancellation of the arms license of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan and his wife Tazeen Fatima.

"In view of the cases registered against them, we have sent a report for cancellation of arms license of Azam Khan and Tazeen Fatima (Azam Khan's wife) to the District Magistrate. They possess revolver and rifle, respectively," Dr Sansar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Uttar Pradesh told ANI.



More than 200 cases have been registered against Azam Khan and his family. A number of cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are about land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Khan has been lodged in Sitapur Jail since February 2020 over several cases been registered against him, while his wife is out on bail for 1 year and his son is being released for 18 months.

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan were accused of forging the latter's age on his educational certificates for him to participate in the 2017 elections. He (Abdullah Azam Khan) was found guilty by the Allahabad High Court for submitting a forged birth certificate to the election body to contest elections.

After winning the Rampur assembly seat in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh elections, Azam Khan resigned from the Lok Sabha. He represented Rampur in the lower house. (ANI)

