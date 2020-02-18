UP becomes first state to enforce Performance Regulation Act for power department

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): In a bid to provide timely and hassle-free service to the consumers, the Yogi Adityanath led government in Uttar Pradesh has enforced Performance Regulation Act 2019 for the power department.

The consumers would now get financial compensation for delay in solving their complaints by the department. Around 2 crore 87 lakh people are likely to be benefitted from the new law.

According to the notification issued by the government, the consumer would get Rs 50 per day if there is a delay in repairing the defective meter and also non-response by call centre.

In case of delay in repairing underground cable breakdown, the consumer would get Rs 100 per day.

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to present its annual budget for 2020-21 in the state legislature today. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna will present the budget in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The budget is likely to focus on the allocation of funds for various infrastructure projects like Poorvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Ganga Expressway. (ANI)

