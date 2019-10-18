UP: BJP leader performs magic trick to woo voters in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): In a unique style of political campaigning, BJP leader Ajay Diwakar on Wednesday demonstrated a magic trick in which he pretended to turn flags of BSP, SP and Congress into a BJP flag.

Diwakar, a BJP councillor from Moradabad was campaigning for party leader Bharat Bhusan who is contesting the by-election from Rampur Assembly constituency.

While performing the magic trick, Diwakar said that BSP, SP and Congress are all contesting elections but only BJP will come out as the winner.

He then went on to perform the magic trick during which he first showcased the flag of three parties to assembled crowd and later showed the magic trick of converting them to BJP flag.

11 Assembly constituencies including Rampur are going to polls in Uttar Pradesh on October 21.

BJP has fielded Bhushan against SP leader and Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima.

The seat fell vacant after Azam Khan was elected to Lok Sabha during the general election this year. (ANI)

