UP: BJP MLA from Mallawan addresses rape-accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar as 'respectable'

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): BJP's Mallawan MLA Ashish Singh has stoked controversy by terming rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar as 'respectable' while addressing a meeting here.

The occasion was the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected Town Panchayat president. BJP MLA Singh was invited as the chief guest in the programme.

"It is time's vicious circle but our best wishes are with him. He will overcome what he is facing and will be among us. I have full faith in this fact," Singh said, while commenting on Sengar.

Sengar, also a BJP MLA from Bangermau in Unnao district, is accused of raping a girl at his residence on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek his help for a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.

After the intervention of the Supreme Court, the case has now been transferred to Delhi and is being investigated by the CBI.

Sengar is also accused of orchestrating the recent road mishap in which Unnaon rape survivor and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries while her two aunts succumbed to their injuries when the car in which they were travelling was fatally hit by a truck in Raebareli. (ANI)

