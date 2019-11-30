UP: BJP MLA writes to CM Adityanath, alleges threat to life from party officials

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that conspiracies are being hatched to malign him and murder him.

"It is my request to you that cases be lodged against me under such sections that I remain in jail for life, so that these corrupt leaders and officials are not able to loot my constituency Loni and people. My being in jail would foil their conspiracy to kill me and I can be safe," he said in his letter to the Chief Minister.



Gurjar said that he had taken oath after becoming an MLA that he would fight to ensure justice for the people.



"But now I am disheartened and sad that this is the result I am getting for my work. The district president of my own party...who collected crores of rupees as "Sangathan Mantri" during the Municipal Corporation Elections...whose video went viral and was published in newspapers...against whom corruption investigations were launched after a letter was written by VK Singh...and Lokayukta found it credible...those people are now trying to send me to jail by aligning with corrupt officials and tarnishing mine as well as the government's image," he further alleged in the letter. (ANI)

