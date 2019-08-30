UP: BSP chief Mayawati constitutes district committees, appoints office-bearers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday appointed office bearers and constituted several committees in different districts of Uttar Pradesh including Allahabad, Fatehpur, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi and Kaushambi.

BSP in an official statement said, "BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, has appointed office bearers for district committee and metropolitan (city) committee for several districts in Allahabad, Fatehpur, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Bhadoi and Kaushambi."

In the recent appointments, Chintamani Verma and Chaudhary Saeed Ahmed have been appointed as the District Chief and City President respectively for Allahabad.

Abhishek Pratap Singh has been appointed as the District Head for Fatehpur District and Omkar Nath will look after the Kaushambi district as a District Chief.

Sushil Kumar Gautam and B Sagar have been appointed as the District Head for Pratapgarh and Sonbhadra district respectively. Rajesh Gautam and Kamlashankar Bharti will look after Mirzapur and Bhadohi district as district presidents of these two districts respectively. (ANI)

