UP bypolls: Azam Khan's bastion falls, BJP unfurls lotus in SP's stronghold Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): In a major political development in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi on Sunday won the Lok Sabha bypoll in Rampur under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatah, the bastion of Samajwadi Party (SP) big shot Azam Khan.

In Rampur, BJP had fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi who recently joined the party. Whereas, SP candidate Asim Raja was handpicked by Azam Khan. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not contest from Rampur.

"I dedicate my victory to the workers of the party. They have been working continuously day and night. I want to thank the people of Rampur. BJP has always been working for the development of the public," BJP's winning candidate Lodhi said.

"History being made. BJP wins Rampur LS by-election by 37,797 votes. Azamgarh is also about to win. The death knell to communal, divisive, minority appeasement politics. The mandate for Politics of Vikas practised by PM Narendra Modi ably assisted by CM Yogi Adityanath," said BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh.

"We have won in Rampur. We're also ahead of others in Azamgarh. I'd like to thank the voters who're handing us this victory based on PM Modi's numerous welfare schemes and the performance of the CM," said Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister.

"People are sick and tired of the Samajwadi Party. People don't want any more riots. They want peace. They want development," he added.

Rampur Lok Sabha seat went vacant by the resignation of veteran SP leader Azam Khan after he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the recently held state election.

Khan was elected MP from Rampur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, in Azamgarh, BJP candidate Dinesh Lala Yadav Nirhua, a Bhojpuri actor-singer is leading with votes. SP fielded Dharmendra Yadav and BSP fielded Shah Alam, popularly known as Guddu Jamali in the Azamgarh seat.

The vacancy in the Lok Sabha seat have been created by the resignation of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after he was elected an MLA in recently held state Assembly polls. (ANI)