UP Cabinet gives nod to 6 proposals

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved six proposals, including the one to convene the state Assembly's Monsoon Session from July 18.

The Cabinet has also approved a proposal regarding the Gorakhpur Zoological Park, which is being made at the cost of Rs 181.82 crore. The Umbrella Act has also been approved through which 27 universities across the state will come under one Act.

The Cabinet has also approved the formation of an education tribunal to hear all education-related matters.

Moreover, the Cabinet has given a nod to building a college named after Mahant Avaidyanath at an estimated cost of Rs 30.34 crore.

Taking forward its plantation drive, the government has decided to plant 22 crore saplings by August 15. (ANI)