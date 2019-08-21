UP Cabinet reshuffle: 23 MLAs take oath as ministers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): At least 23 MLAs were inducted in the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday. It was the first Cabinet reshuffle done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers was held at the Raj Bhawan today morning.

Out of the 23, a total of six MLAs have been given the rank of Cabinet ministers.

It is worth noting that just a day before the Cabinet expansion several senior ministers tendered their resignation to make way for new entrants in the ministries.

For instance, finance minister Rajesh Agarwal had sent his resignation to the Chief Minister on Tuesday afternoon while state BJP president and transport minister Swatantra Dev Singh had also put in his papers on Monday. (ANI)

