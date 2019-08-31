UP: Case registered against Azam Khan, others

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Azam Khan and various others for allegedly forcing a family to vacate their home in Rampur district.

In a complaint filed before the police, the victim claimed that a group of 15-20 men barged into his house on October 15 in 2016 and threatened to kill them if they do not vacate it.

"We were told that the land now belongs to Azam Khan, where he will make a school. Later, they ran a bulldozer on our house and even stole things worth Rs 20, 000," the complainant claimed.

The complainant also alleged that the police threatened him and refused to register the complaint when he approached them.

A case was registered against Khan and his accomplices under section 452 (house-trespass), 427 (mischief), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 395 (dacoity) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Yesterday, a similar case was registered against the lawmaker. The belongings of the complainant were thrown and the house was bulldozed, too. (ANI)

