UP CM slams Opposition, says '70 pc traders migrated due to harassment in SP rule'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Slamming the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government for alleged exploitation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said around 70 per cent of traders migrated from the state during SP rule due to harassment.

Addressing a seminar with traders, the chief minister said, "About 300 riots took place in the state in five years before our government came in March 2017. There used to be riots during the festive season and curfews were imposed. Businesses used to suffer a lot. Our businessmen have not forgotten those dark days of the Samajwadi Party. There were riots. Business establishments were burnt and looted. And, if the traders sought justice, false cases were filed against them."

He alleged that SP, BSP and Congress only did vote bank politics and worked their personal gains.

"For them, their own family was the state. Congress, SP and BSP have harassed traders, exploited them, their industries have been closed. During the rule of the SP government, about 70 per cent of the traders had migrated from the state. I am glad that those 70 per cent of traders came back after March 2017 when our government started working with a zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals," added Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)