UP CM Yogi Adityanath seeks details of vacant posts in state SIT

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought details of the vacant posts in a recent review meeting of the State Special Investigation Team (SSIT), officials informed.

"A blueprint for the required manpower has been prepared and has already been submitted to the government in this regard as demanded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a recent review meeting," SSIT DG Renuka Mishra said.

SSIT DG Mishra further stated a request has been made to the Chief Minister to increase manpower in the wing in order to expedite investigations.



"It was requested to the Chief Minister to increase manpower in the wing in order to expedite investigations and resolve 100 per cent of cases in a time-bound manner," she said.

On this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officer to get a blueprint prepared for the required manpower in SSIT and submit it to the government. Subsequently, the report was prepared and submitted to the government seeking the creation of 192 new posts. The filling of the posts will start after getting approval from the government, she added.

"During the meeting SSIT DG informed that at present 82 posts are sanctioned in the department, out of which 41 are vacant, emphasising the need for the creation of additional 192 new posts," the official statement said.

"SSIT DG informed that at present additional posts for 1 Superintendent of Police, 1 Additional Superintendent of Police, 2 Deputy Superintendent of Police, 1 Senior Prosecution Officer, 1 Assistant Prosecution Officer, 1 Prosecution Officer, 20 Inspectors, 21 sub-inspectors, 7 Sub Inspector (Confidential), 1 Sub Inspector (Clerk), 1 Sub Inspector (Accounts), 7 Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), 4 Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts), 4 Computer Operators, 40 Head Constables, 49 constables, 21 constables (driver) and 10 class IV staff are needed," it said.

"Along with this, 4 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 1 Assistant Prosecution Officer, 1 Prosecution Officer, 1 Sub Inspector, 6 Sub Inspector (Confidential), 1 Sub Inspector (Clerk), 1 Sub Inspector (Accounts), 25 Constables and 1 post of class IV employee is vacant, which also needs to be filled and other relevant posts need to be filled," it mentioned. (ANI)

