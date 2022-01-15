UP CM Yogi Adityanath to contest Assembly polls from Gorakhpur

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls that are scheduled to begin on Feb 10, the BJP said on Saturday while releasing its first list of candidates.

While addressing the press conference, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "We are releasing a list of candidates for 57 out of 58 seats in the first phase and for 48 out of 55 in the second phase."

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur seat. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to contest from Sirathu assembly segment," he said.

Yogi Adityanath has been the Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency, Uttar Pradesh, for five consecutive terms since 1998

Earlier, it was reported that the Chief Minister would also contest from Ayodhya. However, this report now stands nullified.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)