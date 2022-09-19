UP CM Yogi exudes confidence ahead of Monsoon session, says will respond to opposition's questions

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): With the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly starting today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted the expectations of the masses of the state and said that they would be answering the opposition's questions and discuss several issues including floods.

"The monsoon session UP Legislative Assembly is starting today. People of the state have a lot of expectations from this session. Our govt will be discussing several issues like floods. We'll answer the opposition's questions during this Monsoon session," said CM Yogi.

He also took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party for disrupting law and order during the protests.



"There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following law & order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders," he added.

His remarks came while addressing a media briefing ahead of the monsoon session.

CM Yogi also attended the three-day 'Health Camp' inaugural programme organized for the MLAs in the Vidhan Bhawan complex.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders and workers of the party began their march to the State Assembly, from their party office, against the Yogi government.

"They hadn't taken permission. Still, they were assigned a designated route which wouldn't have caused traffic congestion. They refused to take that. We've no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there won't be a problem," said Joint Commissioner Police(Law & Order), Piyush Mordia. (ANI)

