UP: Cong gets nod for foot march in Lucknow on Gandhi Jayanti

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Lucknow administration has given permission to Congress for taking out foot march on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that Congress asked for permission to take out foot march on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier, Shahjahanpur district administration had not given permission to Congress to hold a padayatra in support of the girl student who has levelled rape allegations against former union minister, Chimayanand. (ANI)

