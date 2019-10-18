UP: Cong MLA Aditi Singh meets CM Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Congress MLA Aditi Singh on Thursday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that her meeting was related to developmental works in her constituency Raebareli Sadar.

"I had taken an appointment with the Chief Minister for Thursday. He usually gives time to MLAs on this day in the week. I came to meet him in connection with work of my constituency," she told ANI.

Speaking on the show-cause notice issued by her party for attending special Assembly session on October 2, the Congress MLA said that she stands by her earlier statement.

"I took the decision to go to the assembly session because Uttar Pradesh qualifies for 16 of the 17 sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. I wanted to talk about it. I wanted to talk about development," she had earlier said.

Congress had boycotted the 36-hour long special session of the state assembly on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Besides this, Aditi Singh attended the session. (ANI)

