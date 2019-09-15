Representative image
Representative image

UP: Cong urges state govt to roll back hike in power tariffs

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:02 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Congress Party on Sunday appealed Uttar Pradesh government to reverse their recent decision to hike power tariffs.
"Congress party is protesting across the state against the recent hike in power tariffs. We demand that the state government takes back its decision to hike power tariffs without delay and stop the power cuts," said UP Congress spokesperson Mukesh Singh Chauhan in a statement.
In addition, the Congress party also brought up the recent incident where cabinet minister Dara Singh Chauhan wrote to the state power minister seeking relief from the state government over power cut in Mau district.
"The recent letter by minister Dara Singh Chouhan to the power minister regarding the power cuts in Mau district highlights the fact that the government has failed on its promise to provide 24 hours electricity to residents of Uttar Pradesh," the statement read.
Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission had approved up to 12 per cent hike in power tariff in various categories of power consumers. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:47 IST

Congress leader Hooda backs CM Khattar's idea of implementing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday backed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's statement regarding the need for implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:43 IST

Nalini sent back to prison after Madras HC refuses to extend parole

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Sentenced to life imprisonment in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, Nalini Sriharan was on Sunday sent back to the women's prison here, days after the Madras High Court refused to extend her parole.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:29 IST

Rajasthan: Schools in Jhalawar closed tomorrow as rain batters region

Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): All schools in Jhalawar district were ordered to be closed for Monday in view of heavy rainfall in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:03 IST

5 INLD leaders joined Congress in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): In a big blow to the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), several of its party leaders on Sunday joined the Congress in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:52 IST

UP: Over 200 people moved into relief camps after river water...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): As many as 210 people were moved into relief camps near Ganganagar village in the district after water burst into a few villages as rivers continue to swell owing to heavy rainfall in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:34 IST

J-K elections after delimitation of constituencies: JP Nadda

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda on Sunday said that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held only after the delimitation of the constituencies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:32 IST

Petition filed in SC on abrogation of Article 370 is on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the petition filed by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on the abrogation of Article 370 along with other petitions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:28 IST

Ayodhya Varta Committee to engage influential Hindu-Muslim...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The Ayodhya Varta Committee will engage Hindu and Muslim influential leaders to mediate in resolving the Babari Mosque-Ayodhya Temple land dispute.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:56 IST

Adityanath announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for families...

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the boys who lost their lives in a drowning incident in the Kairana a day earlier.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:54 IST

BJP eyes 200+ seats in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): In a bid to overthrow Trinamool Congress government (TMC), Bhartiya Janata Party has prepared a plan to win more than 200 seats in West Bengal in the assembly elections slated to be held in 2021.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:38 IST

Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over loss of 11 lives in Andhra...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief at the loss of 11 lives in a boat capsize incident in the Godavari River near Devipatnam village in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:36 IST

President condoles deaths after boat capsizes in East Godavari

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed his condolences after 11 people died after a boat capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More
iocl