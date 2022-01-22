UP: Congress suffering from severe leadership crisis, says BJP Raebareli candidate Aditi Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Days after resigning from the Congress party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Raebareli candidate Aditi Singh on Saturday said that the Congress is suffering from a severe leadership crisis and claimed that that the BJP will win the upcoming assembly elections.

"There is no weightage in Congress and there is a severe leadership crisis in the party. Congress does not have time to look back at the state for 5 years, they only come here before elections. People in UP are ready to welcome BJP to power again," Singh told ANI.



Raebareli Sadar MLA Singh, who recently quit Congress to join BJP will contest from Raebareli seat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The ruling BJP in the state is contesting the polls in an alliance with Apna Dal and the Nishad party.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

