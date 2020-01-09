UP court issues non-bailable warrant against Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A non-bailable warrant was issued by a local court against SP Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan on Wednesday.

The government counsel Ramavtar Saini said that the ADJ-6 Court was hearing four cases related to the SP leader.

"One of four cases related to Azam Khan's neighbour Arif Raza Khan, who filed a complaint that he was beaten by the SP leader and his friends. Except for Azam Khan, others got the bail," he said.

He said that the warrant was issued after Khan did not appear before the court. (ANI)