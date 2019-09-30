UP: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma confident of clean sweep in upcoming bypolls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma on Monday expressed confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will win all 11 seats in the upcoming by-polls.

Speaking at a roadshow in Lucknow, Dr Dinesh Sharma stated, "Bharatiya Janata Party will win all the seats in the bye-polls. In Uttar Pradesh and the whole nation, people are talking about the development works carried out by Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi,"

Also present at the rally, UP Ministers Suresh Khanna and Ritesh Bahuguna Joshi their voiced confidence that the party will excel in the 11 poll-bound eats.

Minister Suresh Khanna also described the move of Congress holding a 'padayatra' in Shahjahanpur offering support to the girl student as a move to 'make up lost ground'.

"Congress party is just trying to make up lost ground. There is nothing to talk on the case as it is being monitored by the Supreme Court," Sharma stated.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced assembly elections and by-elections across 13 states scheduled for October 21. The results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

