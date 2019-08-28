UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya slams Rahul, Priyanka for targeting Centre

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Central government on RBI approval of transferring money and stated that the Gandhi scion was 'infuriated due to electoral loss".

A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted government on the issue of 'privatisation' of Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli and Rahul corned the Centre over RBI approving transfer of surplus 1.76 Lakh crore, Maurya told ANI," Both brother and sister are infuriated after losing badly in the last elections. The kind of development the country has seen in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is remarkable".

"The abrogation of Article 370 is a huge step and has made Pakistan plead in front of USA. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed media with USA president Donald Trump on the sidelines of G-7 summit is a testimony of India's growing stature in the world. Witnessing all this, Congress is as baffled as Pakistan", Maurya added.

He also said that in the next Lok Sabha elections, BJP will emerge victorious in Raebareli same as it did in Amethi this time.

After the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the transfer of Rs 1,76,051 crore to Centre, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted, " "PM and FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster. Stealing from RBI won't work - it's like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary and sticking it on a gunshot wound."

RBI's decision is in line with the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan Committee. (ANI)

