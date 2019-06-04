Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

UP doubles fine for violating traffic norms

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:09 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): The state government on Tuesday doubled the fine for violating traffic norms. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Minister Siddharthnath Singh said: "The violators will be charged Rs 500 (earlier Rs 300) for driving without number plate, Rs 1,000 (earlier Rs 500) for driving without license, Rs 1,000 (earlier Rs 500) for using mobile phone while driving, and Rs 1,000 (earlier Rs 500) for driving without helmets."
The rate for the VVIP numbers has also been increased.
"The Cabinet has approved amendments in the Motor Vehicle Act 1988. Under the amended act, different amounts have been fixed for fancy and VVIP number plates for two wheelers and four wheelers," Singh said while briefing the press after the Cabinet meeting.
"For four-wheelers, the amount fixed is Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 15,000 for different kinds of number plates. For two-wheelers, the amount fixed is Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000," he said.
As per the new amendment, the vehicle owners in the state can now port the registration number of their vehicles.
The Cabinet has also approved the setting up of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.
"For running metro rail and rapid rail projects in Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, and Varanasi, the Cabinet approved setting up of single Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV)," Minister Shrikant Sharma.
Sharma also said that the deadline for receiving the grant has been extended from May 31 to June 30, 2019, under the Marriage Grant Scheme for the backward class people.
The Cabinet has also sanctioned Rs 45.68 crore in the year 2018-19 for vocational education and skill development and Rs 35.19 crore for State Property Department for the year 2018-19.
The sewer scheme in Mirzapur under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) has also been approved. Around Rs 26476.88 lakh is estimated to be incurred to help more than 30,000 households to get sewage connections. (ANI)

