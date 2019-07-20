UP Dy CM accuses Cong of shedding "crocodile tears" over Sonbhadra incident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday hit out at Congress party and its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding the Sonbhadra firing incident, saying the party was shedding "crocodile tears".

"Instead of trying to establish peace after this incident...SPG protectee Priyanka Vadra... since she is an SPG protectee.. more security arrangements are required for her....section 144 is in place there...then too she went there...and staged a "dharna". This is low-level politics by Congress. They want to shed crocodile tears. They don't want to answer the question that root cause of this problem happened during their governments," he said while addressing a press conference here.

"Today, properties worth crores of rupees are being recovered. When it comes to capturing of lands, history of SP, Congress, BSP has been very poor. And when the government takes action, they say it is being done out of revenge. Congress General Secretary (Priyanka Gandhi) violated several things today. First, section 144. If she wanted to sympathise, the administration had allowed her to meet the kin where those injured were undergoing treatment," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Priyanka is looking for political mileage even out of a massacre like the July 17 incident.

Holding the 'wrong role' played by past governments as the reason for the incident, Sharma said, "Congress should be accountable for the deeds of its past government. Why the lands of tribals, dalits were given to selected people?"

"Even in this incident, 29 people including the main accused have been arrested. A hunt is on to look for other accused. Government has announced a compensation of five lakh for the kin of victims and 50,000 for those injured. The investigation started during our government. A three-member committee has been formed. The committee will submit the report on the entire course of events in 10 days," he informed.

Nine people were killed and several sustained injuries on Wednesday in an incident of firing over a land dispute at a village in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal wherein the pradhan went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he was met with opposition by the villagers which triggered the firing by his aides leading to the death of nine people, including four women.

(ANI)

