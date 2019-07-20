Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Friday. Photo/ANI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Friday. Photo/ANI

UP Dy CM accuses Cong of shedding "crocodile tears" over Sonbhadra incident

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:48 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday hit out at Congress party and its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding the Sonbhadra firing incident, saying the party was shedding "crocodile tears".
"Instead of trying to establish peace after this incident...SPG protectee Priyanka Vadra... since she is an SPG protectee.. more security arrangements are required for her....section 144 is in place there...then too she went there...and staged a "dharna". This is low-level politics by Congress. They want to shed crocodile tears. They don't want to answer the question that root cause of this problem happened during their governments," he said while addressing a press conference here.
"Today, properties worth crores of rupees are being recovered. When it comes to capturing of lands, history of SP, Congress, BSP has been very poor. And when the government takes action, they say it is being done out of revenge. Congress General Secretary (Priyanka Gandhi) violated several things today. First, section 144. If she wanted to sympathise, the administration had allowed her to meet the kin where those injured were undergoing treatment," he added.
The Deputy Chief Minister said that Priyanka is looking for political mileage even out of a massacre like the July 17 incident.
Holding the 'wrong role' played by past governments as the reason for the incident, Sharma said, "Congress should be accountable for the deeds of its past government. Why the lands of tribals, dalits were given to selected people?"
"Even in this incident, 29 people including the main accused have been arrested. A hunt is on to look for other accused. Government has announced a compensation of five lakh for the kin of victims and 50,000 for those injured. The investigation started during our government. A three-member committee has been formed. The committee will submit the report on the entire course of events in 10 days," he informed.
Nine people were killed and several sustained injuries on Wednesday in an incident of firing over a land dispute at a village in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.
The incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal wherein the pradhan went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he was met with opposition by the villagers which triggered the firing by his aides leading to the death of nine people, including four women.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:28 IST

IAF contingent returns after successful completion of Garuda exercise

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent that took part in Garuda 2019, a bilateral Indo-French exercise hosted by the French Air Force (FAF) from July 1 to 12 at Mont-de-Marsan, returned to India on Friday after the successful completion of the exercise.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:27 IST

General Bipin Rawat visits J-K's Dras sector, reviews...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Dras sector in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed operational preparedness.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:26 IST

Ansarullah case: Spl NIA court grants 8 days' custody to 16...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20 (ANI): Special NIA Court in Chennai on Friday granted eight days' custody to the 16 persons who were arrested in connection with Tamil Nadu Ansarullah case for interrogation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:26 IST

DRDO carries out a dozen successful summer trials of NAG...

Pokhran (Rajasthan) [India], July 20 (ANI): DRDO has successfully testfired the Nag Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) multiple times at the Pokhran Field Firing ranges in Rajasthan, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:55 IST

K'taka: 4-year-old boy dies after school van runs over him

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): A four-year-old boy died after a school van ran over him on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:53 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet approves Judicial Commission Draft Bill...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The state Cabinet, which met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has approved the Judicial Commission Draft Bill, which aims to fight corruption.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:52 IST

TDP, YSRCP lock horns over reports of World Bank pulling out of...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Amidst reports of World Bank stepping out of lending USD 300 million for Amaravati Capital Project, TDP and YSRCP traded barbs on Friday with both parties blaming each other for the decision of the World Bank.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:49 IST

7 held for thrashing suspected cattle thieves in Bihar

Saran (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Seven people have been arrested on Friday in connection with the death of three men, who were allegedly beaten to death by locals in Baniapur on suspicion of them being cattle thieves.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:42 IST

Assam floods: Death toll mounts to 48, Guv holds review meeting

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): The death toll in Assam due to prevailing floods has reached 48 while two others lost their lives in a landslide incident, state disaster management authority said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:41 IST

CRPF DG unveils protective gear for lady troopers

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar on Friday unveiled a women-specific full body protector, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:36 IST

We are descendants of sages, not of monkeys: BJP MP Satya Pal Singh

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP MP Satya Pal Singh on Friday said Indians were descendants of "Rishis" (sages) and not of "monkeys", and added that Indian culture has not talked of "human rights" but of dutifulness and good habits.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:34 IST

Andhra govt's decision to review Naidu's PPAs draws objection from TDP

Amaravati (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government' decision to review the power purchase agreements (PPAs) by the former Telugu Desam Party government, on Friday led to an argument between the ruling and opposition parties in the state.

Read More
iocl