Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad speaks to media in Varanasi on Sunday [Photo/ANI]
UP Dy CM mocks Shiv Sena over MLAs support claim

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:57 IST

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took a jibe at Shiv Sena for claiming to have the support of 170 MLAs in Maharashtra.
Speaking to media, he said, "If Shiv Sena has the number of 170 then why are they not forming government in Maharashtra."
Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that his party has the support of 170 MLAs and is capable of forming the next government in Maharashtra.
"We have more than 170 MLAs supporting us, the figure can even reach 175," said while addressing a press conference here.
"The impasse continues. So far no discussion on the formation of the government has taken place. If talks happen it will only be on the chief minister's post. There is no communication gap from our side," Raut added.
Remarks from Raut come after the BJP rejected Shiv Sena's demand of sharing the chief minister's post.
Raut earlier this week held parleys with NCP chief Sharad Pawar amid speculation that Shiv Sena might claim stakes to form the government with the support from NCP and Congress.
The current term of Maharashtra government ends on November 8. State Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had earlier said the state might head for the president's rule if the government is not formed before November 7.
The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while the Sena emerged victorious on 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. (ANI)

