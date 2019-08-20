Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], Aug 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal on Tuesday announced his resignation from the post ahead of the state Cabinet expansion tomorrow.
In his resignation letter, Agarwal cited old age. "Now I have turned 75-years-old and as per the policy of my party, I have submitted my resignation to the party leadership two days ago," he said.
"I want new and able faces to be given a chance," the BJP leader said.
The swearing-in ceremony, following the expansion of Uttar Pradesh cabinet, is scheduled to be held tomorrow at 11 am at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. (ANI)
UP Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal resigns ahead of state Cabinet expansion
ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:37 IST
