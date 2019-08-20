UP Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal resigns ahead of state Cabinet expansion

Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], Aug 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal on Tuesday announced his resignation from the post ahead of the state Cabinet expansion tomorrow.

In his resignation letter, Agarwal cited old age. "Now I have turned 75-years-old and as per the policy of my party, I have submitted my resignation to the party leadership two days ago," he said.

"I want new and able faces to be given a chance," the BJP leader said.

The swearing-in ceremony, following the expansion of Uttar Pradesh cabinet, is scheduled to be held tomorrow at 11 am at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. (ANI)

