UP: FIR filed against Congress' Dilpreet Singh for violating MCC in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Dilpreet Singh, Congress candidate from the Lucknow Cantt assembly landed into trouble for violating the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC) here.
Singh while addressing the people in a speech in a Ram Leela organised in the Alambagh railway colony here on October 6, appealed to vote for him and his party in the upcoming by-poll elections in the state.
An FIR has been registered in the Alambagh railway station against him and further investigation is underway.
The by-polls for the Lucknow Cantt seat are slated for October 21. The results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)
