UP government hikes senior citizen pension, allows micro-breweries in state

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): A cabinet meeting of Uttar Pradesh government took place on Tuesday in which many key decisions including increasing pension of senior citizens and allowing microbreweries in the state were taken.

Sharing details of the decisions, UP Minister Shrikant Sharma said, "The Senior Citizen pension has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 500 per month for the citizens between the age of 60 to 79. The pension for people over 79 years of age is already Rs 500."

He also stated that breweries will be allowed in the state and said, "Necessary amendment in the rule has been done to allow micro-breweries in the state. License fee has been increased and a capacity of 2.1 lakh litre of production will be allowed in a year."

Speaking further, state health minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that the construction of AIIMS is ongoing in Raebareli and will be completed by 2020. "An Age limit of PGI doctors has been increased by two years and now it is raised to 37 from 35 years", he said. (ANI)