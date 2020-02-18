UP govt presents Rs 5,12,860 Cr budget for 2020-21

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath government presented a budget of Rs 5,12,860.72 crore for the financial year 2020-21 on Tuesday.

This year's budget amount was Rs 33,159 crore more than the previous financial year 2019-20, which in percentage terms is an increase of 6.5 per cent year on year.

For the financial year 2020-21, the Yogi government has included in the budget schemes of Rs 10,967.87 crore.

There is a provision of Rs 650 crore for construction of a non-residential building and Rs 600 crore for residential buildings of Police Department.

There is a provision of Rs 1200 crore under 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojna'.

For youth, a decision has been taken to start two new schemes- Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion scheme and Yuva Udyamita Vikas Abhiyan (YUVA) to link the youth of the state with self-employment.

A fiscal deficit of Rs 53,195.46 crore is estimated, which is 2.97 per cent of the estimated Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The state's Debt Liability is estimated to be of 28.8 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product. (ANI)

