UP govt to issue press notes, CM Adityanath's speeches in Sanskrit as well

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): In an attempt to promote Sanskrit language, the Uttar Pradesh government will now issue press releases in Sanskrit along with Hindi and English.

Besides, the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, an institution for promoting Sanskrit studies, will help the state information department in translating Chief Minister's speeches for the press releases.

So far, information and the publicity material released by the state government was largely in Hindi with a few in Urdu and English. (ANI)

