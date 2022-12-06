Up govt working sincerely to fulfil people's faith: Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said a big vision is needed for the development of the country's largest state, Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 25 crores. The state government is working with full sincerity to fulfil the trust with which the people of Uttar Pradesh have elected a government for two consecutive terms after 37 years, he said.

"Investment, urbanization and employment generation are the priority of the government's action plan. As per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, big and concerted efforts are being made in the state so that Uttar Pradesh can become the growth engine of the country's economy," said Yogi while participating in the discussion on the supplementary budget in the state Assembly.

The CM also talked about his priorities for the coming days.

Describing urbanisation as an essential dimension for development, he said that Rs 4,000 crore has been proposed for the development of new cities in the supplementary budget.

Uttar Pradesh is all set to host the 'Global Investors Summit next year.

Speaking about the summit, the CM said, "The 'Global Investors Summit', being organised on February 10-12, 2023, is an essential step in the goal of making UP a $1 trillion economy".

"Today, investors from all over the world are eager to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Every section is getting the benefits of the schemes of the government without any discrimination, it is the result that every person is ready to make his contribution to making the efforts of the government successful," the CM said.



On the events that are to be organised in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate India's G20 presidency for a year starting this month, he added, "Prime Minister Modi is presiding over the G20 group of countries during the 'Amrit Kaal' of independence. Financial arrangements have been made for these events through the supplementary budget".

The CM added, "UP, which was once the hotbed of riots and a victim of identity crisis, has emerged as a model of law and order in the country."

Reiterating the resolution on good governance, public welfare and development, the chief minister also highlighted the 'failures' of previous governments.

He claimed that strides that the state has made under him are the fruits of a 'double-engine government'.

"Today, in Uttar Pradesh, every festival is celebrated in peace and harmony. The state, which was once seen as an obstacle to the development of the country, has today emerged as a model of law and order. The UP's model in Covid management was also widely appreciated," he pointed out.

He said that in the last five and a half years, more than Rs 4 lakh crore has been invested in UP, adding that the state has also emerged as a data centre hub.

"In 2015-16, the export from here was worth Rs 50,000 crores. However, in 2021, our state exported commodities worth Rs 1.56 lakh crores," the CM added. (ANI)

