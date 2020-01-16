UP govt's action against anti-CAA protestors 'unwarranted, malicious': Opposition

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Opposition parties on Wednesday denounced the "unwarranted and malicious" action taken by Uttar Pradesh government against anti-CAA protesters.

After a meeting on Wednesday, leaders of CPM, CPI, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Loktantrik Janata Dal held a press conference and expressed their opposition to the action taken against those protesting the -citizenship law, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath government.

Leaders like Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Manoj Jha, Sharad Yadav, Vrinda Karat were present in the meeting. These leaders alleged that the Yogi government was adopting "unconstitutional methods" to stop demonstrations against CAA.

Speaking to the media, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that CAA is completely unconstitutional and now the attitude of the Yogi government is even more unconstitutional.

"Specific class is being targeted in the whole case. During the riots in Gujarat, the then Chief Minister was advised by the then Prime Minister to follow Rajdharma. Now the same Chief Minister is the Prime Minister today, so who will give him this advice," he said.

Sharad Yadav, head of the democratic Janata Dal, said that there is an undeclared emergency-like situation in the country.

"The emergency imposed during Indira Gandhi's time did not give freedom to the people in jails. However, those from outside the jail were at least free. But, today no one feels free. In 70 years, it had never happened that people with sticks, batons and axes entered the university," he said.

National spokesperson of Rashtriya Janata Dal Prof. Manoj Jha alleged that "the country is facing a very difficult time."

The activists who came with these leaders alleged that they are being persecuted continuously without any offence.

All these leaders declared that their fight to 'Save the Constitution' will continue. (ANI)

