UP: Illegal weapons recovered from madrasa, 6 held

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Six people were arrested after illegal weapons were recovered from a madrasa here in Sherkot in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Wednesday, police said.

Based on credible information, police conducted a raid at the madrasa where around 25 children study.

"We received information that some anti-social elements visit this madrasa. We searched the premises and recovered five pistols and several cartridges. Six people have been arrested," said Circle Officer K Kanojia.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(ANI)

