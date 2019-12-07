UP in hurry to become rape capital of world, law and order has collapsed: Congress

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for delay in registering FIR in the case of Unnao victim who died of burn injuries and said had a strong determination to live and get the culprits punished.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told the media here that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was responsible for trauma she faced and the state was "in a dying hurry to become the rape capital of the world".

"We have not just failed her as a society but the responsibility lies at the doorstep of the UP Government where law and order has completely collapsed. The rape victim who toiled very hard to get her FIR lodged for four months and finally could manage at the instructions of the court, has passed away and on the verge of her death she wanted her accused to be punished, she wanted to live," Shrinate said.

"My question to the DGP and the Chief Minister is why did your officers not register an FIR for four months, what action will be taken against them?" she asked.

She alleged there was collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh and accused the BJP government of being "incompetent".

The spokesperson said 86 rape cases have taken place in Unnao in the last 11 months.

"The accused who commit such brutal incidents feel they can get away by getting political protection. It almost seems that UP is in a dying hurry to become the rape capital of the world if we have not already," she said.

She also accused Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders of being silent on the issue.

"Our heart goes out to the victim who has passed away, to her family in the prime time of grief. How do people get away by committing such heinous crimes," she said.

Shrinate said doctors who had treated the victim stated that she kept saying till the last that the accused should be punished and she wanted to live. (ANI)

