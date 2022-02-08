UP: Mawana sugarcane farmers hail Yogi govt for fast payment of dues, express concern on electricity rate

By Sahil Pandey

Mawana (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): The farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Mawana, famous for its sugar mills in the county, hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for timely payments of their dues.

The majority of the voters in Mawana are associated with sugarcane farming. The area falls under the Hastinapur Assembly constituency in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is the country's biggest sugarcane-producing state. In 2020-21, there were 27.40 lakh hectares under sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh.

"Payment is on time in last five years, but during Samajwadi tenure, we got it after two years. Present Yogi government have provided electricity 24 hours which is a great help," sugarcane farmer Sanjay Gujjar told ANI.



Another farmer Lalit Kumar opined that good value to produce is what a normal farmer demands for his hard work and since dues are getting cleared quickly, he has batted for the Yogi government's working style.



"Farmer just want good payment and we are getting payments on time within 10 days," he added.

Although some farmers believe that payment for their produce is on time but still electricity rate is a cause of concern which is why they want to give a chance to other parties and change the government.

"Although payment of dues done on time but electricity is an issue. Akhilesh Yadav has promised 300 units of free electricity which will be helpful as electricity is costly," said Mohan who is also a sugarcane farmer.



Sitting Hastinapur MLA and minister in Uttar Pradesh government Dinesh Khatik said, "We have made the payment to sugarcane farmers on time. Before 2017, Rs 150 crore due was pending and it was given immediate By Yogi ji. Now in 10 days, the payment is done. Farmers are happy."

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

