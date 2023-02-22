'UP Mein Jhuthe Case Ki Bahar Ba': Akhilesh targets Yogi govt over notice to singer

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday improvised on the viral song 'UP Mein Ka Ba' to target the Yogi Adityanath government over a notice sent by the state police to the singer, Neha Singh Rathore.

Taking to Twitter, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "UP Mein Ka Ba (What's with UP?), UP Mein Jhuthe Case ki Bahar Ba (there are false cases in UP), UP Mein Garib-Kisan Behaal Ba (poor farmers in UP are in dire straits), UP Mein Pichde-Dalit Par Prahar Ba (there is an attack on the backward class people and Dalits in UP), UP Mein Karobar Ka Bantadhaar Ba (there is closure of businesses and industries in UP), UP Mein Bhrashtachaar Hi Bhrashtachaar Ba (there is corruption and more corruption in UP), UP Mein Bin Kaam Ks Bas Prachar Ba (there are false claims and no work in UP), UP Mein Agle Chunaav Ka Intezaar Ba (UP is awaiting the next elections), UP Mein Agli Baar Bhajpa Bahar Ba (the BJP will be voted out next time in UP)," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

The SP chief's swipe came in the wake of the UP government sending a notice to 'UP Mein Ka Ba'-fame singer for allegedly inciting hatred among the public through her music video.

The notice was served on Neha in the wake of the video 'UP Mein Ka Ba- Season 2', which the singer uploaded on her Twitter and YouTube pages.

A team from Kanpur police reached Neha Singh's residence in Kanpur (rural) on Tuesday night and served a notice under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC).

The police, through the notice, sought the singer's clarifications on a number of questions on the video that went viral on social media.

The police have asked her to clarify if she features in the video, and, if yes, whether it was uoloaded by her or someone else. The sleuths have further sought to know if the YouTube channel and the Twitter account on which the video in question was posted belong to the singer.

The police have also asked her to explain if the lyrics are hers, and if yes, is she willing to stand by her words. "If you have not written the lyrics, then did the lyricist take your permission?" the notice read.

The police also asked if she is mindful of the adverse social impact of her music video.

The UP Police asked the singer to reply to the notice within three days, failing which she will be booked under relevant sections of the IPC and CrPC.

"This song has created enmity and tension in society, and you are legally bound to make your stand clear on the issue. S, you are required to file your reply within three days of receiving the notice," the notice read further.

"If your reply is not found satisfactory, then a case will be registered under the relevant sections of IPC and CRPC, and proper legal investigation will be carried out," it added. (ANI)