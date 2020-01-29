UP Minister defends Anurag Thakur's 'Goli Maro' remark

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana on Wednesday defended Union Minister Anurag Thakur's "shoot the traitors" slogan, and said that it was not Thakur's fault if AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi "considers himself a traitor".

"If Asaduddin Owaisi considers himself a traitor, then what is the fault of Anurag Thakur? The Union Minister has not named anyone. He has spoken only of traitors. If someone is going out and declaring himself a traitor, what can he (Thakur) do in this?" Mahana told reporters here.

While addressing a public meeting in Rithala on January 27, Thakur had made the gathering raise the slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors).

Slamming the Union Minister for his controversial slogan at a public rally in Delhi, the AIMIM chief on Tuesday challenged the BJP MP asking him to specify the place where he (Thakur) would want to shoot him.

"I challenge you, Anurag Thakur, to specify a place in India where you will shoot me and I am ready to come there. Your statements will not create fear in my heart because our mothers and sisters have come out in large numbers on the roads. They have decided to save the country," Owaisi said.

The Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Thakur and has sought his reply by January 30. The poll panel on Wednesday also ordered Thakur's removal from BJP's star campaigners' list for Delhi Assembly elections.

The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will be done on February 11. (ANI)

