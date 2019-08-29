UP Minister likens Mayawati to live wire

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh on Wednesday likened the BSP leader Mayawati to a 'live wire' saying that whosoever touches her will die.

"Mayawati is like a live wire. Whoever touches her will die. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made her Chief Minister thrice, saved her life but she betrayed us," he said here.

Raising suspicions over the death of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, he said he would appeal to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to get it investigated by CBI.

BSP chief Mayawati was on Wednesday unanimously re-elected as the national president of the party at a special meeting here in which she said she will not bend or stop in the interest of the movement and attacked Congress for neglecting 'Bahujan Samaj' during its rule. (ANI)

